Prabhas flew food from Chennai restaurant to Mumbai for Adipurush shoot cheat day: ‘Someone boarded a flight with food…”
In a candid chat with the Couple Friendly team, Prabhas talked about feeding his crew, juggling films for his fans, and one of his favourite movies of all time
Prabhas is many things — one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, the face of franchise films, a man of a few words. But if there is one thing his colleagues will tell you without hesitation, it is that his generosity with food has no geographic boundaries.
In a conversation with the team of Couple Friendly, Prabhas stopped by to congratulate the cast and crew and ended up sharing a story that has since left everyone equal parts amused and astonished. It goes back to the sets of Adipurush, director Om Raut’s mythological epic. It was a cheat meal day, one of those rare, much-anticipated breaks from routine where a film crew finally gets to eat what they actually want. Prabhas offered to take care of the food for everyone. The team, Om Raut included, was grateful and thought nothing more of it. Food was coming and Prabhas had it handled. What nobody knew was where exactly he was getting it from.
Hours passed as the crew waited. Hunger turned into confusion, and confusion into quiet concern. When word got around that Prabhas was ordering food from Chennai, the team assumed he meant a nearby Tamil restaurant, a reasonable enough conclusion. What they did not anticipate was that Prabhas meant the city Chennai itself. “The food had been packed into a hot box in the city, handed to a person who boarded a flight, and was now making its way to the set from several hundred kilometres away.” Prabhas said. Nobody had thought to clarify. Nobody had thought they needed to.
Eventually, the food arrived. And with it came the revelation that left the entire crew speechless — Prabhas actually had the food flown in for a cheat meal. “Everyone was like, you are something else Darling.” he added.
Prabhas, recounting the story, seemed entirely unbothered by the logistics of it all, which, in many ways, is the most Prabhas part of the entire episode. For him, if the food was worth eating, the distance was irrelevant. The crew, who had spent hours not knowing whether to laugh or panic, now had their answer.
The conversation did not stop there. Prabhas also opened up about the pace at which he works, and why fans sometimes feel the wait between his films is longer than it should be. He revealed, “I always try to keep two or three films going simultaneously. The reality, however, is that only one film tends to make it to theatres each year.”
Perhaps the most surprising revelation, though, was about the man himself. For someone whose career has been defined by sprawling action epics and mythological blockbusters, Prabhas admitted that his all-time favourite film is Geethanjali, the classic Telugu romantic drama. He went further, saying that while directors approach him with grand action scripts, they are visibly caught off guard when he tells them his heart has always belonged to romantic films. His favourite filmmaker, he said, is Mani Ratnam. It is a reminder that the actor the world knows for Baahubali and Kalki is, at his core, someone who fell in love with cinema through its quieter, more intimate stories.
