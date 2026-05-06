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Prabhas’ Fauzi crew vehicle crashes near Hyderabad; one killed, shoot suspended
A production vehicle carrying six crew members of Prabhas's upcoming film Fauzi crashed near Abdullapurmet on the Hyderabad outskirts Tuesday morning while heading to Ramoji Film City for a shoot.
A road accident involving a production vehicle from the sets of actor Prabhas‘s upcoming film Fauzi claimed one life and left five others injured near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.
The vehicle, which was carrying six members of the film’s production union, was on its way to Ramoji Film City for a scheduled shoot when it lost control and rammed into cement road dividers. One crew member died at the spot. The remaining five sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to a private hospital in the vicinity, where they are currently under medical care.
Police reached the accident site, which falls under the Choutuppal police station limits near the Toopranpet bridge, and registered a case. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Early findings suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, though officials have not yet confirmed a final cause. The stretch of road where the crash took place is part of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, a busy corridor that sees heavy early morning traffic from commuters and commercial vehicles alike.
Fauzi shoot suspended
According to Deccan Chronicle, the identities of the deceased and the injured have not been officially released. Following the incident, the Fauzi shoot was suspended. The production had been running at Ramoji Film City, where the unit was headed when the accident occurred.
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About Prabhas’ Fauzi
Fauzi is a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, set against the backdrop of the 1940s and the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside debutante Imanvi, with Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher in supporting parts. Shooting has been underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
The incident has triggered fresh concern within Tollywood about the safety arrangements made for crew members who travel to and from shoot locations, particularly during early morning hours when fatigue and road conditions can both be factors. Workers in production unions typically have no control over the vehicles assigned to them or the schedules they are asked to keep.
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