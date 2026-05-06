Prabhas’ Fauzi crew vehicle crashes near Hyderabad; one killed, shoot suspended

A road accident involving a production vehicle from the sets of actor Prabhas‘s upcoming film Fauzi claimed one life and left five others injured near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle, which was carrying six members of the film’s production union, was on its way to Ramoji Film City for a scheduled shoot when it lost control and rammed into cement road dividers. One crew member died at the spot. The remaining five sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to a private hospital in the vicinity, where they are currently under medical care.