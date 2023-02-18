scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Project K release date announced with new poster

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film Project K now has a release date.

Project KThe latest poster of Project K announcing the release date.

The release date of Project K, starring actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, was announced on Saturday. The Nag Ashwin film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024. The makers announced the date with a new poster without giving away many details.

The new poster shows three shooters aiming at a massive hand, which has fallen on the ground. The background looks like a war-torn area in a desert.

The announcement was made on the film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies’ official Twitter handle. The tweet was captioned as, “12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK. Happy Mahashivratri.”

In October 2022, the makers had intrigued fans by putting up a post, promising superstar Amitabh in a powerful, never-seen-before avatar. The caption read, “A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK.”

The film marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release in multiple languages across the country.

