Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Project K producer reveals film is about ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu’: ‘Everything you see in it will leave you stunned’

Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release in multiple languages across the country.

Project KProject K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

It is going to be a big spectacle but with a beating heart. Producer Ashwini Dutt of the highly anticipated Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has revealed several details about the project and said the film is now almost 70% complete.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview with a Telugu YouTube channel, the producer said that Project K will be a grand, VFX heavy film.

“This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70% of the shoot so far.”

According to the producer, the team has roped in international stunt coordinators for the film’s big scale action sequences. The music of Project K will be composed by Santosh Narayanan.

“The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned,” the producer said.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 17:46 IST
