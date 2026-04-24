Prabhas’ Darling re-release marred by violence, fan brutally beaten in viral video

Darling, starring Prabhas, turned 16 yesterday, and to mark the occasion, the makers re-released the film across multiple theatres in the Telugu states. What was meant to be a nostalgic celebration, however, took an ugly turn after a dispute broke out between a fan and staff members at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre. A video from the premises has since gone viral, showing a fan being brutally beaten.

The incident appears to have two conflicting versions. Fans claim the altercation began after theatre management allegedly removed certain songs from the screening, spoiling the viewing experience. When a fan questioned this decision, tensions escalated, and the staff reportedly assaulted him, sparking outrage among other attendees.