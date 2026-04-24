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Prabhas’ Darling re-release marred by violence, fan brutally beaten in viral video
In the viral clip, a group of individuals can be seen thrashing a man in a white shirt during Prabhas' Darling screening, who appears visibly intoxicated.
Darling, starring Prabhas, turned 16 yesterday, and to mark the occasion, the makers re-released the film across multiple theatres in the Telugu states. What was meant to be a nostalgic celebration, however, took an ugly turn after a dispute broke out between a fan and staff members at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre. A video from the premises has since gone viral, showing a fan being brutally beaten.
The incident appears to have two conflicting versions. Fans claim the altercation began after theatre management allegedly removed certain songs from the screening, spoiling the viewing experience. When a fan questioned this decision, tensions escalated, and the staff reportedly assaulted him, sparking outrage among other attendees.
The theatre management, however, has presented a different account. According to them, the fan in question was intoxicated and misbehaved with female staff members. They alleged that he used abusive language and made inappropriate gestures, which led to the situation spiralling into a physical confrontation.
What’s Going on Guys 😮 #Darling4K | #Sudarshan35MM pic.twitter.com/ZrV0pfDi5G
— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) April 23, 2026
In the viral clip, a group of individuals can be seen thrashing a man in a white shirt, who appears visibly intoxicated. The footage has triggered widespread reactions online, with many calling for accountability from those involved.
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Released in 2010, Darling played a key role in cementing Prabhas’ popularity, with fans still fondly referring to him as “Darling Prabhas.” Directed by A Karunakaran, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.
The re-release was also aimed at boosting footfall in theatres across the Telugu states, which have been facing a dry spell at the box office. While Ustaad Bhagat Singh underperformed, Dhurandhar offered some relief before slowing down in its second week, with several shows reportedly being cancelled due to low occupancy. In such a phase, Darling’s 16th anniversary re-release brought a much-needed push, with multiple theatres screening the film.
According to reports by TrackTollywood, the film has earned nearly Rs 5 crore in two days, registering around 20% occupancy. Prabhas is yet to react to the issue.
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