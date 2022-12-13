Prabhas congratulates RRR team on Golden Globes nod: ‘SS Rajamouli garu is going to conquer the world’

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is achieving a new feat in the West every few days. Recently, the film bagged two nominations in the prestigious 2023 Golden Globes nominations list. It has been nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language and the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song “Naatu Naatu”. The big achievement is being celebrated not just by the film’s team, but by Rajamouli’s prodigy Prabhas as well.

Prabhas, who dedicated five years to Rajamouli’s pan Indian mega hit Baahubali franchise, took to Instagram to congratulate the team of RRR. He also shared how he feels proud of the film nominated for the Golden Globes Awards.

The actor wrote on Instagram, “The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Film Critics Awards for best director (runner up). Huge Congratulations to legendary Keeravaani garu for receiving the LA Film Critics Awards for best music director.”

In another post, he added, “Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement.”

Alia Bhatt, who also featured in the film, reacted to its nominations in the Golden Globes Awards. Sharing the news, Alia posted many heart emojis.

Following the nominations announcement, Rajamouli also took to Twitter to express his happiness. He tweeted, “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗.” RRR actor Jr NTR posted on Twitter, “Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward.”

RRR, released on March 24 this year, starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran among others. The film has grossed over Rs 1200 crore globally.