Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

Prabhas calls Gopichand’s Seetimaarr ‘blockbuster’: Kudos to the team to release first big film post second Covid wave

Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr released theatrically on September 10.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 12, 2021 4:12:04 pm
prabhas gopichand seetimaarrPrabhas showered praise on Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram, PR Handout)

Prabhas on Sunday dedicated a social media post for contemporary and friend Gopichand’s latest release Seetimaarr, praising the sports action drama and hailing the makers’ decision to release the film theatrically.

Seetimaarr, also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, revolves around kabaddi. The film released on September 10. Prabhas took to Instagram to share a note, calling Seetimaarr a “blockbuster”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

“My friend Gopichand scored a blockbuster with Seetimaarr. Very happy for him! Kudos to the movie team for coming forward to release the  first big film post the Covid 2nd wave, despite prevailing circumstances,” read Prabhas’ note. Reacting to Prabhas’ note, Gopichand thanked the actor for the gesture. “Thank you my friend #Prabhas for all your kind words and love! Really overwhelmed with the response #SeetiMaarr has received!”

Also Read |Seetimaarr actor Gopichand: ‘It is a sports film blended with commercial elements’

Seetimaarr marks Gopichand’s second collaboration with director Sampath Nandi after Goutham Nanda (2017). Both Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing coaches in the film. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, Seetimaarr also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Arora, Posani Krishna Murali, Rohit Pathak, and Ankur Singh in other major roles.

The film has music by Mani Sharma and Soundar Rajan handles cinematography. Stunt Shiva, Venkat, Real Satish, and Stunt Jashva are the action choreographers for this project.

