Prabhas birthday: Five best things about the Saaho star

Rebel star Prabhas, who will be seen next in Radha Krishna-directed period drama, tentatively titled Jaan, turns 40 today. His original name is Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju.

While Prabhas made his acting debut in 2002 with Eeshwar, he made a mark in Raghavendra (2003). It was Varsham (2004) that established him as a full-fledged action hero and catapulted him into the league of superstars. In a career spanning 17 years to date, the star has had 19 releases and most of which are categorised as actions in different genres. On the birthday of the Baahubali star, we bring you some of his popular scenes that no other actor could have possibly pulled off as well as him.

Prabhas’ introduction scenes are always massive

The action hero always gets exaggerated introduction scenes that are meant mostly to flaunt his physique — be it the underwater fight-sequence with a shark in Chatrapati, or his grand entry in Baahubali: The Conclusion in which he controls an angry elephant. Among all his intro scenes, however, it is Raghavendra that is said to be the most remarkable.

Prabhas’ sentimental scenes from Chakram

Despite being a box office failure, Chakram is considered one of the best movies of Prabhas. He was lauded for coming out of his comfort action zone and excelling in this Krishna Vamsi-directorial romatic drama.

Depiction of aggressive emotion in Chatrapati

It is well-known that Prabhas got his first ‘all-time blockbuster’ with SS Rajamouli-directorial Chatrapati. The actioner not only elevated him in the top league but also proved his box office mettle. The film also proved why he is the best choice for portraying aggressive emotional content on camera.

Comic timing that only suits Prabhas

Prabhas also has a unique comic timing. His Bujjigadu is one of its kind. The movie brought out Prabhas 2.0 and made him a ‘darling’ among the youth. His stylish acting with satiric dialogue delivery in this film had a huge impact on the Telugu audience.

His cutout itself is an avatar

Prabhas is one actor to have a huge fan following. It’s not an exaggeration to say that many of his fans watch his movies only to cherish his towering presence on the big screen irrespective of its result at the box office. Even his directors try to capture the best of his personality on the camera. But many claim that still, no director has fully succeeded in presenting the charismatic macho avatar of Prabhas, except SS Rajamouli. The heroic elevation of Prabhas in Rajamouli’s Chatrapati and Baahubali series is the perfect utilization of his physique for the cinematic pleasures and crowd-pulling purposes. “Evvadanta Evvadanta” song from Baahubali: The Beginning is the best example of it.