Happy Birthday Prabhas: Some lesser known facts about the Baahubali star

Prabhas turned 40 today. And the one question that he is repeatedly asked is “when will you get married?” This inquiry pops up almost every time he appears on a public forum. And for years speculations have been rife that the Saaho star was getting ready to marry the girl of his parents’ choice.

But, ever since Prabhas acted with Anushka Shetty in the Baahubali series, rumour mills went overdrive with link-up stories between the two heartthrobs. Though Prabhas and Anushka had worked together in films like Mirchi (2013) and Billa (2011) in the past, but after Baahubali, everyone seemingly wanted the two to become a real life couple. This is a testament to their crackling chemistry that the stars shared on screen, especially in Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Speculations refuse to die even as both the actors have denied being together over and over again. A few months ago, rumours surfaced about Prabhas and Anushka hunting for a property to buy in Los Angles. Of course, Prabhas rubbished the speculations.

We don’t know when Prabhas will get married, and with whom, or whether he was really seeing Anushka Shetty. But, there are other interesting facts about the star that we do know of.

As Prabhas celebrates his 40th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the Baahubali star:

1. Do you know the real name of Prabhas? It is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. He was born in Chennai to U Suryanarayana Raju and Siva Kumari. He has two siblings and is the nephew of actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, who could be described as Tollywood’s very own Shatrughan Sinha. Krishnam Raju is also popularly known as the Rebel Star for his rebellious acting style. And Prabhas inherited the honorary title, the ‘Rebel Star’, from his uncle.

2. Prabhas was got the sixth spot in the list of Most Influential Young of 2017 by GQ Magazine. All thanks to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which made him a household name in every nook and corner of the country.

3. Prabhas is where he’s today, only because of a two-part fantasy franchise: Baahubali. The films directed by SS Rajamouli opened up new doors for the star, catapulting him to global fame almost overnight. He is the first Indian actor to have headlined a film (Baahubali 2) that raked in Rs 1000 crore in 10 days. He is also the first star, whose film was the first to join the Rs 1500 crore club in India. (Fun fact: The total budget of the star’s last three films (Baahubli 1, Baahubali 2, and Saaho) is about Rs 800 crore.)

4. Prabhas had to bulk up for his Baahubali character. He weighed about 100 kg while he played the role of an ancient super solider. He followed a non-veg diet to gain about 20 kg of pure muscle. He followed a strict diet to maintain his physique. However, once a month he was allowed to take a break from his diet regime, and that’s when he relished his favourite food – biryani. His cheat meals were as legendary as his character in the Rajamouli film!

5. Prabhas’ all-time favourite Telugu film is Bhakta Kannappa, starring his uncle Krishnam Raju, which released in 1976. He loves watching films made by Rajkumar Hirani. As per reports, Prabhas has watched Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, almost 20 times. In Hollywood, he is said to be a fan of actor Robert De Niro.

6. Prabhas had made a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s 2014 film Action Jackson, which was directed by Prabhudheva. However, his debut appearance in the Bollywood film almost went unnoticed as Baahubali: The Beginning was a year away from making waves across the country at that time.