Prabhas birthday: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and others send wishes

The who’s who of the Indian film industry flooded the social media with wishes for Prabhas who is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor was last seen in Saaho, which was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Referring to Prabhas as “brother” actor Rana Daggubati tweeted his birthday wishes to the star. “Happy Happy to you brother. Keep that beautiful soul of yours always smiling. Love you loads,” said Rana, who has shared screen space with Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Rana had revealed earlier that he was not friends with Prabhas until director SS Rajamouli brought them together for the two-part epic drama. During nearly five years of the making of Baahubali, Rana and Prabhas became best of friends.

Actor Ram Charan also shared a picture showing him shaking a leg with Prabhas during a function. He showered his wishes on the birthday boy, while calling him a “Bad Boy”, which is a reference to the song from Prabhas’ Saaho. “BAD BOY “ wishing u a very happy birthday!!! Lots of love to u @actorprabhas (sic),” the Rangasthalam actor wrote on his Instagram page.

Kajal Aggarwal described Prabhas as “child-man” while writing her wishes on her Twitter page. “Happy birthday child-man, Bahubali and the universal darling ! May your happiness touch the sky and your fortunes supersede your kind heart so that you continue doing what you enjoy most – giving! :) Stay blessed. #happybirthdayprabhas (sic),” she tweeted. Kajal has acted together with Prabhas in super hit films like Darling (2010) and Mr Perfect (2011).

Below are some of the celebrity birthday wishes for Prabhas:

‘Velaithe premidham dude,Poyedi emundi maha ithey thirigi premistharu’ Just like how he spreads love everywhere.

DARLING FOR A REASON

Happy Bday to our very own darling #Prabhas garu🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/AnRBy9aXnO — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) October 22, 2019

Wishing the man of inimitable style and swag, our true king Baahubali PRABHAS, a Happy Birthday! ✊🏻#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/ukjQpiNGPc — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 22, 2019

Wishing #Prabhas anna a very happy birthday…have a great year ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/hRyYRsgiWW — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 22, 2019

✨Wishing our Darling a very happy birthday✨..Many Many Happy Returns of the day sir🤩🤩🙏🏼🙏🏼🤩🤩🙏🏼🙏🏼 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xsSlU1ZxE — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) October 23, 2019

With his stellar performances, an inimitable swag, and smashing good looks, Prabhas rules over millions of hearts. Wishing the Baahubali of Indian Cinema a fantastic year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/f6GrxMnKwZ — Harry Sachdeva (@harrytweetsat) October 23, 2019

On the career front, Prabhas is currently shooting for a romantic film, which is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is bankrolled by UV Creations in association with Gopi Krishna Movies. The original Telugu film will also release in Tamil and Hindi.