Prabhas says Baahubali’s success led to extreme stress: ‘I didn’t sleep properly for years’

Actor Prabhas has opened up about just how disorienting life became after Baahubali, revealing in a new behind-the-scenes documentary, Baahubali The Torchbearer, that the film’s scale changed the business of Telugu cinema overnight, and left him struggling to sleep for years as he tried to figure out what to do next.

Reflecting on the ripple effect Baahubali had on his own career, Prabhas pointed to the numbers his next film, Saaho, opened to in North India. “Saaho’s first day collections in the North were around Rs 26 crore,” he said, calling the figure “really shocking” at the time. He was clear about where the credit belonged. “It happened only because of Baahubali. There’s nothing else to it. The opening day for any language was only because of Baahubali,” he said, adding that the budgets for Saaho, the ship sequence in Radhe Shyam, and every film he made afterward were only possible because of the financial freedom Baahubali’s success had unlocked. Before that, he noted, his films typically operated on budgets of 20 to 40 crore.