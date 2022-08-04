Prabhas appeals to people to watch films in theatres at Sita Ramam event: ‘For us, they are our temples’

August 4, 2022 1:46:13 pm
Actor Prabhas was the chief guest at the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film is due in cinemas this Friday.
Prabhas heaped praises on the cast and crew of the film in his short speech. “The trailer looks extraordinary. Dulquer, the most handsome hero in the country, superstar. He did Mahnaati in Telugu, what a great film. Everyone is praising the performance of Dulquer and Sita so much. I just want to watch the film. They have spent so much to make this love story. There also seems to be a war sequence in the movie. They have shot in Kashmir and maybe it is the first film in Telugu to be shot in Russia,” he said.
He also expressed his massive admiration for the film’s producer Aswini Dutt, who has made movies with the likes of NT Rama Rao. “Dutt garu is the greatest producer. In the last 50 years, he has done so many great films. It’s our fortune that he’s in the Telugu film industry,” he added.
Prabhas also repeatedly urged the audience to rekindle their passion for watching movies in theatres. The Telugu theatrical distribution is facing a serious existential crisis as it grapples with the challenges of evolving taste of the audience in movies. The Telugu films that were released in theatres in the last five-six weeks have barely managed to find takers at the box office, forcing the producers to go on a strike in the Telugu film industry.
“Some films need to be seen in theatres. This film was shot in Kashmir, Russia and has good music and visuals. It has a big star cast, including Rashmika (Mandanna), who is the most wanted heroine. This is the film that needs to be seen in theatres. For example, just because we have a puja room in our house, do we stop going to the temple? For our industry, theatres are our temples. So this is a theatre-film,” Prabhas insisted.
As a symbolic gesture, Prabhas paid money and bought the “first ticket” for the film on stage. Sita Ramam is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
