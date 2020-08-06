Prabhas appears in public, takes selfies with fans

Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam.

Actor Prabhas was recently spotted for the first time in public since he went into self-quarantine after returning from an overseas shoot in March. He visited the Khairatabad RTA office, and the actor was surrounded by eager fans who wanted to take a picture with him.

Social media is flooded with pictures taken at the government office. Prabhas allowed the fans to take pictures with him while keeping his face mask on.

Prabhas was shooting in Europe for his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam before the outbreak of coronavirus. The actor and his crew wrapped up the shoot midway through the schedule and returned to India. As soon as he landed in India, Prabhas quarantined himself to check for symptoms of CVOID-19.

Recently, Prabhas released the first look poster and title of Radhe Shyam, which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The mega-budget movie is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho, which came out last year. The film received a lukewarm response from critics and audience as it did not live up to its pre-release hype.

