Prabhas announces ‘Aarambh’ of period drama Adipurush

Om Raut’s much-awaited magnum opus Adipurush has gone on floors. Actor Prabhas shared the news on Instagram. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a poster of the movie along with the word ‘Aarambh’ (begins) written on it.

“#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries,” read the caption of Prabhas’ Instagram post.

The multilingual period drama Adipurush is an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. The tagline of the film reads, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.” While Prabhas is essaying a role inspired by Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan will be playing a role based on Ravana. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Talking about casting Prabhas, director Om Raut had earlier told PTI, “I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn’t him, I wouldn’t have made the film.”

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. It will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.