Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to star in Nag Ashwin’s film

This will be Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s first film together. (Photo: Prabhas/Deepika Padukone/Instagram) This will be Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s first film together. (Photo: Prabhas/Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for a bilingual film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for the National Award-winning biopic Mahanati, the science-fiction drama is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The production house took to Twitter and wrote, “As promised, here it is – our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR.”

Nag Ashwin said in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Another statement from Producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies read, “This film is a golden opportunity for us to cement our place in the annals of Indian Cinema history. It is also an incredible opportunity to enthrall the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents”.

The last film of Prabhas was Sujeeth’s action thriller Saaho. The movie also starred Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Prabhas will also be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s bilingual romantic drama RadheShyam, in which Pooja Hegde will play the female lead.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor called Malti. She will be next seen in 83, a sports drama on the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team. The film features Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd