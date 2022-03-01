scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Prabhas starrer Adipurush to release in theatres on this date

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Adipurush will release in theatres in 3D in 2023.

March 1, 2022 10:05:01 am
AdipurushPrabhas starrer Adipurush has a new release date.

Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on January 12, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating ‘the victory of good over evil’, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

 

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team announced the new release date of Adipurush via social media.

“#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.
Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

