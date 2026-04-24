Prabhas’ 2010 hit Darling stuns with Rs 7.59 crore re-release opening; only Baahubali: The Epic stays ahead

16 years after it first ran in cinemas, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal’s Darling is back on the big screen and doing business that most new releases would envy. The 4K remastered version of the 2010 romantic comedy hit theatres on Thursday and, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, sold over 2 lakh tickets, earning Rs 7.59 crore on Day 1. This places it second among all Telugu re-releases in terms of opening-day collections. The only film to record a higher opening day for a Telugu re-release is Baahubali: The Epic, which earned Rs 19.65 crore.

Darling has also performed well internationally. According to data reported by Venky Box Office, Darling 4K registered a Day 1 overseas gross of $32,093. North America was the biggest contributor, bringing in $20,962 from 82 locations. The United Kingdom collected £7,708, and Australia added around A$1,000.