Prabhas 20 will give fans their money’s worth: Priyadarshi

Actor Priyadarshi has no qualms about staying at home due to the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He sees it as a welcome break from the daily rush of life, describing it as a detoxing process for the mind. He sounds very secure about the way his acting career is shaping up. His movie Mallesham winning the Critics’ Choice award is also a shot in the arm for him.

Here are excerpts from Priyadarshi’s exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

Q. You have self-quarantined after returning from the shoot in Georgia.

Yes, I felt that it was not right to roam around freely in public places and I opted for self-quarantine. I was afraid of what would happen if I had the virus and gave it to others. I wanted to act responsibly. Also, I wanted to inspire other people to do the same. The officials of the health department have been checking on me frequently and doing a good job.

Q. Are you missing going to work already?

Work will always be there. But, given the circumstances, it is important to stay at home and stay healthy.

Q. How are you spending your time at home?

I am keeping myself busy with daily chores, reading, watching movies and web-series. And I think such a break from routine work is good for our mind.

Q. Mallesham won the Best Film Award in Telugu at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

I am very happy. Getting a Critic’s Choice Film Award is an honour and an achievement in itself. I am also happy that Brochevarevarura won an award for Best Writing.

Q. After winning this award, will there be any change in the choices that you make in your career?

I will continue to do some movies for money and some to satisfy the actor in me. Mostly, I prefer comedy roles as it challenges the actor in me. Comedy is not an easy thing to do. I also try to pick up the best scripts from what I get. For instance, I am playing a good character in Prabhas 20. Besides that, sharing screen space with Prabhas in a movie produced by UV Creations is a big plus for me given that it has a pan-India reach.

Q. Even though it’s too early to speak, tell us what the fans of Prabhas can expect from Prabhas 20?

Prabhas 20 has everything to give fans their money’s worth.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Presently, I have Jathi Rathnalu and a film with Sharwanand for release. Prabhas 20 is still under production.

Q. What is the message that you wish to give to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Everybody knows the precautions we need to take. So, just stay at home, chill and don’t go out until it’s necessary. It is also a good time to spend with family and strengthen the bond.

