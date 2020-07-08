Prabhas 20’s first look to release on July 10

Prabhas will, reportedly, essay the role of a fortune teller in Prabhas 20. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram) Prabhas will, reportedly, essay the role of a fortune teller in Prabhas 20. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

The wait is finally over! Actor Prabhas on Wednesday took to Instagram to share that the first look of his upcoming film tentatively titled Prabhas 20 will be unveiled on July 10.

If you take a close look at the picture Prabhas posted on his social media accounts, the clock shows that the first look will release at 10 am on July 10.

Prabhas 20 is Prabhas’ first outing after the widely panned Saaho. Earlier this year, the actor shared a glimpse of his look with a caption that read, “Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule.” However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all shoots were put on hold.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, Prabhas 20 will be a trilingual and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations.

Touted to be a love story, Prabhas will, reportedly, essay the role of a fortune teller in Prabhas 20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd