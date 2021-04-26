Pooja Hegde tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Pooja Hegde is a recent addition to the list of film celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19. The Ala Vaikunthapurramulo star on Sunday took to social media to inform people of her diagnosis and that she is home quarantined.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care.”

Pooja Hegde made her Telugu film industry debut as a heroine with Oka Laila Kosam in 2014. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the top female leads in Tollywood with blockbusters such as Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.



Presently, Pooja Hegde has big-budget films Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and Thalapathy 65 in her kitty from down south. She is also doing a Hindi movie titled Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.