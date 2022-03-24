Pooja Hegde reacts to rumours of fallout with Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Negativity sells’

Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently appeared opposite Prabhas in the big-budget romance film Radhe Shyam, has downplayed rumours of discord between them. In an interview, she was asked if there is any truth to conjecture about her not seeing eye to eye not just with Prabhas, but also Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja said that fortunately, despite negative rumours swirling around the internet, it hasn’t made things awkward on set yet.

“I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells,” she said, adding, “It may not be the truth but people like to talk about it but what I can do is flood it with positivity which is why my social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there’s already so much negativity out there and I don’t want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive.”

When reports of on-set tension between Pooja and Prabhas first started emerging, UV Creations put out a statement denying them. “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget,” the statement read.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam opened to negative reviews and underwhelming box office for a film with such a high budget. The producers have claimed that the film has made over Rs 400 crore, including all the ancilliary income, but this claim has been contested.

Pooja reacted to the mediocre performance and told Pinkvilla, “Sometimes you watch a film and you think it’s an okay film but the box office does really well. Sometimes it’s a film that didn’t do well at the box office but when you watch it, you wonder why it did not work. I feel every film has its destiny at the box office. And that’s on the film.”