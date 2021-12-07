Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati call RRR posters ‘fantastic’

The new posters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which were unveiled by the makers of RRR on Monday, have left the audience as well as film celebrities impressed. The posters see Tarak and Charan in the avatars of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively.

The posters have received attention from many in the industry ahead of trailer release. Calling the posters “fantastic”, actress Pooja Hegde wrote on her Twitter handle: “Cannot wait for the emotional drive through that Rajamouli sir has in store for us with RRR, @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999 you both are looking fantastic! cannot wait to see you both set the screen on fire.”

Rana Daggubati also celebrated the new posters of RRR. He tweeted in Telugu, “RamaRao….. drove us crazy with Bheemudu look.”

“Yae yae yae looking awesome,” he tweeted for Ram Charan’s poster.

“#Bheem How Much HardWork U Would Have Put In dear #anna @tarak9999 jus lit Love U dear anna,” Akhanda music composer Thaman wrote on social media.

Thaman called the posters “massive.” He wrote, “Ram is here. This is massive tooooo dear brother @AlwaysRamCharan gaaru. What a high it’s on the posters itself. Immense hard Work Shown all set for the big screen on #RRROnJan7th.”

Ram is here ✨🔥

Sharing the posters on his Twitter handle, actor Sushanth wrote: “Wow! & Wow! This is going to be something else, isn’t it! #RRR.”

Meanwhile, special arrangements are in full swing to exhibit the trailer of RRR in 209 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 9th December. The film’s production house DVV Entertainment on Tuesday shared the theatres’ list for the trailer projection on social media.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The movie will release on January 7.