Saaho star Prabhas’ next film goes on floors

Actor Prabhas’ next trilingual film, which will be directed KK Radha Krishna Kumar, went on floors on Thursday. The mahurat shot was held in Hyderabad today, “Hi guys!! Wait ends here.. Have done the Pooja ceremony of #prabhas20 @UVKrishnamRaju gari office today morning. Produced by Gopi krishna movies and @UV_Creations (sic),” tweeted Radha.

The launch of the untitled film was attended by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who created Prabhas’ most successful onscreen character for Baahubali. The upcoming film, also starring Pooja Hegde, will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with Gopi Krishna Movies.

The film’s technical crew is made up of leading technicians like cameraman Manoj Paramahamsa, production designer Ravinder, editor Sreekar Prasad and others.

National Award-winning music composer Amit Trivedi will score the music. It is worth noting that he was recently roped in for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s big budget film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Hi guys!! Wait ends here.. Have done the Pooja ceremony of #prabhas20 @UVKrishnamRaju gari office today morning. Produced by Gopi krishna movies and @UV_Creations. Shoot starts this 20th in Europe with @hegdepooja and our Darling Prabhas. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) September 6, 2018

Prabhas is currently shooting for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is fast nearing completion. After completing his portions, he will join the sets of director Radha.

The regular shooting of the new movie will begin on September 20 in Europe with Prabhas and Pooja, Radha confirmed.

The popularity of Prabhas has grown by leaps and bounds across the country following the massive worldwide success of his two-part epic series, Baahubali. In order to cash in on the growing market for him, his films are simultaneously shot in multiple languages.

Like Saaho, his next with Radha will also be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on a big budget.

