Pooja Hegde on being a pan-India actor: You should go where the films are good

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, is now set to entertain cinegoers as Prerana in romantic drama Radhe Shyam. She plays the love interest of Prabhas‘ Vikramaditya in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The film marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali star. Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on March 11, Pooja interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about your role in Radhe Shyam.

Prerana is a character with different shades. The emotional depth of the character and the four years of production were challenging. I read so many books to understand the nuances of my role. I can say that you will see a new Pooja in the movie. I have given my heart and soul to it, and I hope I will mesmerize the audience.

How has Prerana changed Pooja Hegde?

Although Prerana’s character is different from mine, I learned to give a lot more in terms of performance. It also made me a stronger person.

How was it working with Prabhas?

Every actor comes with their energy on the sets. Prabhas may be shy. But, when he comes on set, he is more jovial, open and fun.

What were the challenges you faced while shooting for Radhe Shyam?

Shooting for the movie in Telugu and Hindi made me feel that I am filming two different projects. Even though the matter was the same, the magic created for these two versions was different. I learned so many new things while shooting for this bilingual movie. My research for the role also helped me a lot. I went so deep that I used to feel Prerana’s pain.

After watching the teasers and trailers, many have been comparing the movie with Titanic.

It’s a big compliment to achieve that scale and be like it. But, Radhe Shyam is not inspired by Titanic. It’s a different story. The only similarity is the ship in the middle of the sea, and something is happening.

You are now part of interesting projects across Indian film industries. How does it feel when someone refers to you as a pan-India actor?

I did not plan to be a pan-India actor. It has happened naturally. So thank God. But I always wanted to work in different languages, and to do so is a privilege. You should go where the films are good.