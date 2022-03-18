Pooja Hegde opens up about Radhe Shyam’s mediocre performance: ‘I feel every film has its own destiny’

Pooja Hegde, who was recently seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, opened up about the mediocre response that the film received from the fans and the critics in a recent interview. Pooja shared that every film has its own destiny and the box office results are not the real indicators of a film’s quality.

She told Pinkvilla, “Sometimes you watch a film and you think it’s an okay film but the box office does really well. Sometimes it’s a film that didn’t do well at the box office but when you watch it, you wonder why it did not work. I feel every film has its destiny at the box office. And that’s on the film.”

Pooja shared that despite the film’s overall performance, she received a lot of praise for her performance. “What I was happy about was that people were appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that ‘Pooja Hegde looks beautiful’, they were also talking about my performance. How I have really improved as an actor, how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy,” she said.

Pooja added, “People were coming out of the theatre and Prerna stayed with them. That was a high of a different level. When you put 4 years of your life into making a film, when you put your heart and your soul and it gets appreciated, you feel really good.”

Radhe Shyam received a one-star rating from The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta. She wrote in her review, “The script, such as it is, is clueless about why the characters do the things they do. Prerna happens to be a doctor in her spare time (when she is not swanning about in trains, her long hair in Rapunzel ringlets), with a mum, dad, sister, grandmum, dutifully showing up to deliver their lines and vanishing.”