Pooja Hegde is looking for ‘extraordinary experiences’ in Maldives

Actor Pooja Hegde is holidaying in Maldives. Joining the long list of celebrities who have been to the paradise, Pooja is looking for some ‘extraordinary experiences’ from this vacation in the island nation.

Pooja Hegde shared a click of herself as she reached Maldives. “Cya later folks 😉 #vacaymode #restandrecharge,” wrote the actor.

Pooja shared more photos as she enjoyed her breakfast in the pool. She captioned the pictures, “Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences ☺.”

Pooja Hegde also shared some photos and videos on her Instagram story. In a video, the actor was seen doing a happy dance. She donned a brown swimsuit, flaunting her bikini bod.

Pooja was recently seen in Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. She played a stand-up comedian in the film.

Pooja Hegde’s upcoming projects include Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Acharya.