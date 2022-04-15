scorecardresearch
Friday, April 15, 2022
Pooja Hegde shoots special song for F3

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
April 15, 2022 2:18:14 pm
Pooja HegdePooja Hegde will be seen in F3. (Photo: AnilRavipudi/Twitter)

Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a special dance number in the upcoming film F3. The shooting for the song is currently underway in Hyderabad.

Sharing a photo of Pooja from the sets of F3, director Anil Ravipudi wrote on Twitter, “This SUMMER is going to be lit. Guess who joined the sets of #F3Movie for a SPECIAL SONG?”

This marks Pooja Hegde’s second special dance number after the song “Jigelu Rani” from Rangasthalam.

Pooja’s latest movie Beast released in theatres on Thursday. She will be seen next in Acharya, which will hit screens on April 29.

Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles, F3 wrapped filming in January. With the completion of Pooja Hegde’s song, the production of the film will come to an end.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswra Creations, F3 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Sonal Chauhan. The movie will open in cinemas on May 27.

