Pooja Hegde is Prerana in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 30th birthday today. (Photo: UV Creations)

The makers of upcoming movie Radhe Shyam on Tuesday released the character poster of the female lead played by Pooja Hegde. She is playing the character named Prerana.

Pooja Hegde’s character is styled modestly in a long dress and a scarf around her head. She is sitting in a passenger train compartment and having a cheerful conversation with a stranger, presumably Prabhas, on the opposite seat. The atmosphere seems peak of winter and just perfect for a breezy and warm romantic fairytale.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The mega-budget trilingual is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Prabhas was shooting in Europe for the movie when he rushed back to India on a chartered flight amid COVID-induced lockdown. The production of the film resumed around mid-September with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam is expected to hit screens next summer. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. Besides Radhe Shyam, he has also signed the mega-budget mythological film Adipurush in his kitty.

