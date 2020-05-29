Pooja Hegde’s Instagram hacked, results in faux feud with Samantha Akkineni

The apparent hacking of Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account led to an fan-fueled tiff with Samantha Akkineni. (Photo: Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) The apparent hacking of Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account led to an fan-fueled tiff with Samantha Akkineni. (Photo: Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Actor Pooja Hegde recently revealed that her Instagram account was hacked. She said this after her Instagram account posted a photo of actor Samantha Akkineni with the caption, ‘I don’t find her pretty at all’.

Soon after, Pooja issued a clarification on Twitter. “Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you,” she wrote.

Shortly after, Pooja Hegde’s account was recovered. She shared, “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty.”

Throughout the day, this mishap on Instagram enraged many of Samantha Akkineni’s fans. While the Oh Baby actor hasn’t said anything about the incident, she posted a selfie on her social media handles.

Fans of Samantha and Pooja have been at loggerheads ever since Thursday but it looks like the actors are taking the high road.

