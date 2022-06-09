Pooja Hegde calls out airlines for rude behaviour of staff member: ‘Extremely sad’

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Twitter on Thursday to call out Indigo airlines for the ‘rude’ behaviour of a staff member. In her tweet, Pooja called the Indigo 6E staff member ‘arrogant’ and ‘ignorant’.

She tweeted, “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.”

The Beast actor added that though she never tweets about such issues, her recent experience “was truly appalling”.

Pooja Hegde received an automated reply from the airlines that read, “Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We’d like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda.” In another tweet, the airlines added, “Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences.”

On the professional front, Pooja has Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty.