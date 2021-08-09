Pooja Hegde boards Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s film

Pooja Hegde-Mahesh Babu starrer will be directed by Trivikram. (Photos: hegdepooja/Twitter and PR Handout)

On the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the producers of his next film, Haarika & Hassine Creations, announced the names of the leading lady and crew for their upcoming project via a special video. “Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymahesh birthday, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28,” they captioned it.

The project has Pooja Hegde onboard opposite Mahesh, and it marks her second collaboration with the actor after Maharshi (2019). Among the crew, AS Prakash has been roped in to take care of the art department. While Thaman is the music composer for this project, Madhie will crank the camera, and Navin Nooli will be in the editor’s chair.

Touted to be an “enchanting tale,” the film sees director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu collaborating after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Interestingly, SSMB28 also marks Pooja Hegde’s third film with the director. Earlier they teamed up for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

The shooting for this project will commence soon.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Pooja Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and Beast projects in her kitty.