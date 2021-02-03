Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor gets a release date

Most Eligible Bachelor marks Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's first project together.

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is all set for a theatrical release. On Wednesday, the makers took to Twitter to announce that the film will hit screens on June 19, 2021.

Sharing a poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, “This is what you’ve been waiting for… Meet our #MostEligibleBachelor in cinemas From June 19th, 2021.”

Directed by Bommarillu Bhasker, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

In the film, Akhil will be seen as an NRI who is looking for his perfect match. Pooja meanwhile will play a stand-up comedian.

The movie was initially scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja Hegde also has Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Acharya in her kitty.