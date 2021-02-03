scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor gets a release date

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 8:23:45 pm
most eligible bachelorMost Eligible Bachelor marks Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's first project together.

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is all set for a theatrical release. On Wednesday, the makers took to Twitter to announce that the film will hit screens on June 19, 2021.

Sharing a poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, “This is what you’ve been waiting for… Meet our #MostEligibleBachelor in cinemas From June 19th, 2021.”

Directed by Bommarillu Bhasker, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

In the film, Akhil will be seen as an NRI who is looking for his perfect match. Pooja meanwhile will play a stand-up comedian.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The movie was initially scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the pandemic.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Besides Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja Hegde also has Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Acharya in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, shehnaaz gill, gauahar khan, deepika padukone
23 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement