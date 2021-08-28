Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor to release in theatres on this date

Pooja Hegde is over the moon as her upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor is all set to have a theatrical release. Pooja shared this with her fans Saturday morning via social media.

Most Eligible Bachelor stars her in the lead role alongside Akhil Akkineni. Sharing a new poster on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! OCTOBER 8th! See you in the THEATRES. Bringing out lots of love, laughter and entertainment to you all.”

Most Eligible Bachelor marks the first film of Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni. Earlier, the film was scheduled for a July release. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic, the makers rescheduled the release of the film.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhasker, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film stars Akhil as an NRI who is looking for his perfect match, Pooja plays a stand-up comedian. The teaser of the film released in October 2020.

Apart for Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja has Radhe Shyam in her kitty where she stars alongside Prabhas. She also has Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and Vijay’s Beast in the pipeline. Akhil, on the other hand, is busy with his next project titled Agent. In the Surender Reddy directorial, Akhil will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Earlier this year, Akhil shared his first look from the film. “Sharing the new poster of him from the movie, Akhil wrote, “365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that,” he shared.