Police Complaint director claims Varalaxmi Sarathkumar skipped promotions; actor responds

Director Sanjeev Megoti publicly called out actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar at the pre-release event of his film Police Complaint on Wednesday, alleging that she violated a signed agreement by refusing to participate in promotional activities and was even unavailable for dubbing at certain points during production.

Speaking at the event held at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, Megoti said the actress did not respond when the team requested even a single hour for promotions. “It is painful when someone behaves this way after accepting remuneration,” he said. “This has caused a huge loss to our film.”

However, when SCREEN reached out to Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, she answered, “I showed up for everything I was called for. As for the remarks made at the event, I have not been made aware of what was said, so I am not in a position to comment on it right now.”