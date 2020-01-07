Narendra Modi and Mohan Babu discuss importance of cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family on Monday. (Photo: Mohan Babu/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family on Monday. (Photo: Mohan Babu/Twitter)

Actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family members called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The PM shared a picture of the meeting, saying he was delighted to meet Babu and his family members.

It was a delight to meet your family and you, @themohanbabu. We had very good discussions on many issues including the importance of cinema and how we can deepen cultural linkages between people. https://t.co/hCmcGumRyy pic.twitter.com/5jH0wQnlmb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2020

“We had very good discussions on many issues including the importance of cinema and how we can deepen cultural linkages between people,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mohan Babu is an actor-producer known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema.

