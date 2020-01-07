Follow Us:
Narendra Modi and Mohan Babu discuss importance of cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of his meeting with Mohan Babu, saying he was delighted to meet the actor and his family members.

Updated: January 7, 2020 9:17:32 am
narendra modi and mohan babu Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family on Monday. (Photo: Mohan Babu/Twitter)

Actor-producer Mohan Babu and his family members called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The PM shared a picture of the meeting, saying he was delighted to meet Babu and his family members.

“We had very good discussions on many issues including the importance of cinema and how we can deepen cultural linkages between people,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mohan Babu is an actor-producer known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema.

