Friday, Feb 03, 2023
PM Modi pays tribute to K Vishwanath: ‘A stalwart of the cinema world’

K Vishwanath died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The legendary director was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues.

Narendra Modi and K VishwanathPM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to K Vishwanath. (Photos: narendramodi/Twitter, tarak9999/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Vishwanath, and said he was a stalwart who distinguished himself as a creative and multifaceted director. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, known as Kalatapasvi, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri K Vishwanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vishwanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 11:08 IST
