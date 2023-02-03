PM Modi pays tribute to K Vishwanath: ‘A stalwart of the cinema world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Vishwanath, and said he was a stalwart who distinguished himself as a creative and multifaceted director. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, known as Kalatapasvi, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri K Vishwanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vishwanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said.