scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan congratulate RRR team for Naatu Naatu’s win at Golden Globes: ‘This has made every Indian proud’

The big win of RRR at the Golden Globes is being celebrated across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the film's team.

pm modi rrr golden globesPM Modi and Amitabh Bachchan congratulated team RRR on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team of RRR as the film’s song “Naatu Naatu” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. He took to social media and called the big win a ‘prestigious’ honour for the country. He complimented the entire team including the singer, composer and choreographer of “Naatu Naatu.”

PM Modi tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Also read |AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi and Alia Bhatt cheer for RRR after Naatu Naatu’s Golden Globes win: ‘What a phenomenal, historic achievement’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also applauded RRR’s Golden Globes win. “Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!,” the actor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

 

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the team of SS Rajamouli directorial as he wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas.”

“Naatu Naatu”, the foot-tapping number, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes. The win for best song bolsters the film’s chances of striking gold again in the Hollywood award season, which culminates with the Oscars, the nominations for which will be announced on January 24.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan responds as SS Rajamouli applauds Pathaan trailer amid Golden Globes ceremony: ‘Just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu’

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media after the film’s big win and tweeted, “Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!”

RRR was also nominated in the best picture-non English category at Golden Globes but it lost to Argentina, 1985.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 12:44 IST
Next Story

US snowboarder gets swayed in avalanche, captures video of terrifying experience

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan arrive for the ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close