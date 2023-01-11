PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan congratulate RRR team for Naatu Naatu’s win at Golden Globes: ‘This has made every Indian proud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team of RRR as the film’s song “Naatu Naatu” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. He took to social media and called the big win a ‘prestigious’ honour for the country. He complimented the entire team including the singer, composer and choreographer of “Naatu Naatu.”

PM Modi tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also applauded RRR’s Golden Globes win. “Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the team of SS Rajamouli directorial as he wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas.”

Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas. https://t.co/1KdrWaUxpO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2023

“Naatu Naatu”, the foot-tapping number, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes. The win for best song bolsters the film’s chances of striking gold again in the Hollywood award season, which culminates with the Oscars, the nominations for which will be announced on January 24.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media after the film’s big win and tweeted, “Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!”

RRR was also nominated in the best picture-non English category at Golden Globes but it lost to Argentina, 1985.