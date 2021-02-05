Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix’s Telugu anthology looks bold

The trailer of Pitta Kathalu, Netflix’s four-part Telugu anthology drama, was released on Friday. All four short films are women-centric, and they revolve around the challenges women face while navigating complications of relationships.

Lust, innocence, power dynamics and rearview mirror wisdom on life, Pitta Kathalu seems to have tackled love and human relationships from various perspectives. This anthology film is a result of the coming together of four refreshing and dynamic Telugu filmmakers: Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

Amala Paul, who has played the titular role in Meera, noted that each movie in the anthology explores the different aspects of a relationship between men and women, including the never-ending power struggle.

“The storytelling is raw and authentic, and would touch a chord with the audience. Meera is the story of a courageous woman and her ordeals. It touches upon several sensitive themes that make the story both impactful and relatable. It is even more gripping due to the short film format,” said Amala.

Shruti Haasan, who has essayed the main role in Nag Ashwin’s X-Life, added that working on this project was a rewarding experience. “To have a poignant part in that narrative was indeed exciting and interesting to essay. Playing a character of a woman who is strong and speaks up against the preconceived notions of society was an incredible experience. While the story is set in a futuristic world, it is seen in some form or the other in today’s world as well and I hope audiences can understand the seriousness of it,” she said.

The film also stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde among others.

Pitta Kathalu, which is short stories for Telugu, will start streaming on Netflix from February 19.