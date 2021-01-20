Pitta Kathalu teaser: Netflix’s first Telugu film looks intriguing

Netflix on Wednesday released the teaser of its first Telugu original film Pitta Kathalu, which is Telugu for short stories. It is an anthology film, a format that Netflix has adopted to foray into India’s vernacular market. Last year, the streaming giant made its debut in Tamil with the anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal.

The teaser promises an intriguing film about the challenges women face while navigating complications of relationships.

For Pitta Kathalu, Netflix has assembled four distinctive filmmakers of the Telugu film industry. This four-part anthology film is directed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. The film will narrate four different tales of “four distinctly bold women”, played by Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan.

“Pitta Kathalu is a labour of love with every story in the anthology showcasing a beautiful landscape of the country and presenting women-led stories that will touch a chord with the audience. Working with other extremely talented directors and incredible actors was an opportunity to cherish. It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage,” said National Film Award-winning director Tharun Bhascker.

The film also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde among others in the supporting cast.

“Collaborating with Netflix and the accomplished cast of Pitta Kathulu has been a very rewarding experience. Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships. We hope these stories will have a universal impact with the massive reach that Netflix provides.” added BV Nandini Reddy.

Director Nag Ashwin said he has tried to push the boundaries of storytelling. “I hope Pitta Kathalu, the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world,” he added.

And director Sankalp Reddy is quite upbeat that such unique stories have found such a big platform. “It is incredible that these stories will travel to millions of viewers globally with Netflix,” he said.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Pitta Kathalu will premiere on Netflix on February 19.