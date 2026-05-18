Peddi trailer: Ram Charan’s ‘crossover athlete’ is answer to India’s Olympic woes. Watch

The makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, unveiled the trailer today. The over three-minute-long trailer offers a gripping glimpse into Ram Charan’s character, Peddi — a “crossover athlete” whose life gets entangled in politics that extend far beyond sports. Peddi is introduced as a truly all-round athlete — the best cricketer, wrestler and runner in his region — who might be answer to India’s low Olympic tally.

The trailer opens with Boman Irani’s character saying, “Whichever youngster I ask, their favourite sport keeps changing, but not the player — Peddi.” Confused by the craze surrounding him, he then asks, “Is that some local deity’s name?” What follows is a montage of sequences where children passionately declare Peddi as their favourite athlete across multiple sports. The makers showcase Ram Charan delivering powerful cricket shots, dominating wrestling arenas, and sprinting with unmatched energy.

Watch Peddi trailer | Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor

Soon, another character explains, “Peddi isn’t a deity in a temple for these youngsters, sir. He is a deity on the playground.” Ram Charan’s character then makes a powerful statement: “The game itself is my arrogance.”

The trailer also introduces Janhvi Kapoor’s character, who appears refreshingly rebellious and outspoken. In one scene, a man tells her, “You can’t say such things as a woman, ma’am,” hinting at the strong-headed nature of her character.

ALSO READ | Ravi Mohan made wife Aarti blush, said he was a ‘rugged romantic’ before marriage turned bitter

As the trailer progresses, audiences get glimpses of Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. While Shiva Rajkumar and Ravi Kishan appear to be characters navigating power dynamics and politics, Divyendu seemingly plays the primary antagonist. His character chillingly says, “He only knows how to play. But we know how to make someone play.”

Peddy trailer blends sports drama with themes of class divide, power struggles and systemic oppression — all served as a mass masala entertainer. He is also seen in Delhi, with the Red Fort behind him, trying to eke a living and facing some very tough times.

Story continues below this ad

It hints at the conflict between influential power players and those who come from humble backgrounds. Soon, Peddi is seen wrestling at the national level before eventually representing India on the international stage. However, the makers cleverly avoid revealing how the worlds of sports, politics and Peddi’s personal battles intersect.

In one of the trailer’s standout moments, Ram Charan declares, “I am Peddi. Win or lose, I will accept it as the villager from down the hill. You all think I played. But what I actually did was fight, sir.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu in an important role. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings — the banners behind Pushpa: The Rise — Peddi is slated to hit theatres on June 4.