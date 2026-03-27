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Peddi teaser: Ram Charan storms into an akhara in never-before-seen avatar. Watch
Peddi Pehelwan glimpse: From start to finish, the 44-second teaser features Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar: ripped and solid as a rock.
Peddi teaser and release date: “Listen carefully, the game is my pride,” Peddi Pehelwan (Ram Charan) says as he practices kushti (wrestling) in the rain, holding a big wooden gada (mace), hinting that the movie will revolve around a man who has made his sport his entire identity and will go to great lengths to dominate it. Just over a month ahead of the sports action drama’s worldwide release, the makers of Peddi have unveiled a glimpse video, offering a sneak peek into the film’s world and the character of Peddi Pehelwan.
The teaser, unveiled on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 42nd birthday on Friday, March 27, opens at an akhara (wrestling pit), where a group of pehelwans are sharpening their skills. “Wrestling is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball; it’s a game where you face death itself,” a voiceover reminds us. The promo video then cuts to show Peddi practising by lifting heavy sacks of grain and slamming them backwards onto a lorry, just as a pehelwan would do to his opponent in the ring.
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As we witness the hard work involved in kushti, the voiceover is heard again, asking, “Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?” Knowing well that actions speak louder than words, Peddi doesn’t waste time giving a reply and storms into the akhara instead, determined to showcase what he’s capable of.
From start to finish, the 44-second glimpse video features Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar: ripped and solid as a rock. As he locks horns with opponents, it becomes evident that he is built like a tank and that failure might not be something he is ready to even imagine.
Ram Charan sustains minor injury during Peddi’s shoot
Meanwhile, during the shooting of Peddi, Ram Charan sustained a minor injury above his left eye on Tuesday. The incident occurred while he was filming a major action sequence for the sports drama. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors have advised him to rest for a couple of days. As a result, Peddi’s current schedule has been put on hold until Charan returns to the set.
About Peddi
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie features music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by Ratnavelu ISC, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, Peddi will hit the screens worldwide on April 30, 2026.