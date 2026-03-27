Peddi teaser: Ram Charan storms into an akhara in never-before-seen avatar. Watch

Peddi teaser and release date: “Listen carefully, the game is my pride,” Peddi Pehelwan (Ram Charan) says as he practices kushti (wrestling) in the rain, holding a big wooden gada (mace), hinting that the movie will revolve around a man who has made his sport his entire identity and will go to great lengths to dominate it. Just over a month ahead of the sports action drama’s worldwide release, the makers of Peddi have unveiled a glimpse video, offering a sneak peek into the film’s world and the character of Peddi Pehelwan.

The teaser, unveiled on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 42nd birthday on Friday, March 27, opens at an akhara (wrestling pit), where a group of pehelwans are sharpening their skills. “Wrestling is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball; it’s a game where you face death itself,” a voiceover reminds us. The promo video then cuts to show Peddi practising by lifting heavy sacks of grain and slamming them backwards onto a lorry, just as a pehelwan would do to his opponent in the ring.