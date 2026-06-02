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Ram Charan’s Peddi advance bookings cross Rs 12 cr globally, but Telangana premieres stuck
As Peddi advance bookings cross Rs 4 crore in India and smash records overseas, a reported delay in government orders stalls ticket sales for Ram Charan's film in Telangana.
With less than 48 hours remaining until its scheduled release date, director Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-led Peddi has yet to hit full throttle with its pre-sales, particularly as advance bookings in Telangana have not yet begun.
Also starring Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the sports action drama is scheduled to hit screens on Thursday, June 4, with the makers planning to organise paid premieres in the Telugu states a day prior.
Peddi India box office: AP advance bookings open with strong momentum
While advance bookings for the paid premiere shows have commenced in Andhra Pradesh, tickets have yet to go live in Telangana. As of 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, the movie’s first-day advance booking gross stands at Rs 4.07 crore in India (including block seats), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
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So far, the Telugu version has grossed Rs 1.90 crore with the sale of 78,386 tickets across 988 shows, while the Tamil and Hindi versions have registered just Rs 24,620 and Rs 15,500, respectively, due to the inordinate delay in the complete opening of advance bookings.
According to BookMyShow listings, tickets for the June 3 paid premieres, scheduled for 8 pm, are priced at Rs 600. As per Gulte, the Andhra Pradesh government has already granted permission for theatres across the state to increase ticket prices by Rs 100 (including GST) for single-screen theatres and Rs 125 (including GST) for multiplexes for a period of 10 days starting from June 4. During this period, cinema halls can run five shows of the movie.
Why Peddi advance bookings are stalled in Telangana
Various reports indicate that a delay in receiving a similar government order is causing the holdup in opening Peddi’s advance bookings in Telangana. With no green signal yet from the government to hold paid premieres and hike ticket rates, the makers of the Ram Charan-starrer are reportedly in limbo, wondering how to proceed with pre-sales in the heartland of the Telugu states.
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Meanwhile, the sports action drama is registering phenomenal business overseas. According to industry tracker Jerin Georgekutty, Peddi’s premiere advance sales in the United States (US) are inching closer to $8,00,000, with real-time gross standing at $7,97,000 (approximately Rs 7.58 crore).
Ram Charan film smashes overseas records with $800K pre-sales
As of 10 am on Tuesday, the movie’s overall advance sales across North America have surpassed $8,82,000 (approximately Rs 8.39 crore).
According to T2BLive, Peddi’s worldwide pre-release business has reached Rs 218.5 crore. While the movie has generated business worth Rs 135 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined, including about Rs 48 crore from the Nizam region, it has made Rs 17 crore through Karnataka rights, Rs 5.25 crore from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 2 crore from Kerala.
The movie has also earned Rs 25 crore from the Rest of India (ROI), including the Hindi belt. Its overseas rights have reportedly been sold for around Rs 34 crore.
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