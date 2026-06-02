Ram Charan’s Peddi advance bookings cross Rs 12 cr globally, but Telangana premieres stuck

With less than 48 hours remaining until its scheduled release date, director Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-led Peddi has yet to hit full throttle with its pre-sales, particularly as advance bookings in Telangana have not yet begun.

Also starring Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the sports action drama is scheduled to hit screens on Thursday, June 4, with the makers planning to organise paid premieres in the Telugu states a day prior.

Peddi India box office: AP advance bookings open with strong momentum

While advance bookings for the paid premiere shows have commenced in Andhra Pradesh, tickets have yet to go live in Telangana. As of 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, the movie’s first-day advance booking gross stands at Rs 4.07 crore in India (including block seats), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.