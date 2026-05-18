Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: When and where to watch trailer of Ram Charan’s action entertainer

Ram Charan, Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: With massive hype surrounding the film, Ram Charan’s fans were eagerly waiting to witness the trailer.

Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: Ram Charan’s rugged avatar and action-packed sports drama Peddi finally gets its highly anticipated trailer release on May 18. The makers of Peddi are set to unveil the much-awaited trailer of the sports action drama at a grand launch event held at Mumbai at Jio World Drive.

Fans of Ram Charan had been eagerly waiting for a major update on the film, given the film’s multiple delays and change in release dates. After two delays in release date, the film finally chose June 4 as the release date shortly after Yash’s Toxic bowed out from a June release.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Why Tamil producers are risking an indefinite strike to end massive upfront actor fees The Hindi trailer of Peddi will be released after 3 PM and made available in high definition on T-Series’ official YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, the makers had shared Ram Charan’s intense and rugged poster on social media with the caption, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts. TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd.” Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s and follows the journey of a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival. The film is being described as an action-packed sports drama with strong emotional themes. Apart from Ram Charan in the lead role, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Peddi marks Ram Charan’s 16th feature film and is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. Following the trailer launch, the makers are also preparing for a massive music event in Bhopal on May 23, where Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman is expected to perform live. Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premieres set to begin on June 3.