Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: When and where to watch trailer of Ram Charan’s action entertainer

Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: Ram Charan’s rugged avatar and action-packed sports drama Peddi finally gets its highly anticipated trailer release on May 18. The makers of Peddi are set to unveil the much-awaited trailer of the sports action drama at a grand launch event held at Mumbai at Jio World Drive.
Fans of Ram Charan had been eagerly waiting for a major update on the film, given the film’s multiple delays and change in release dates. After two delays in release date, the film finally chose June 4 as the release date shortly after Yash’s Toxic bowed out from a June release.
The Hindi trailer of Peddi will be released after 3 PM and made available in high definition on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.
Ahead of the launch, the makers had shared Ram Charan’s intense and rugged poster on social media with the caption, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts. TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd.”
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s and follows the journey of a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival. The film is being described as an action-packed sports drama with strong emotional themes.
Apart from Ram Charan in the lead role, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Peddi marks Ram Charan’s 16th feature film and is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers.
Following the trailer launch, the makers are also preparing for a massive music event in Bhopal on May 23, where Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman is expected to perform live.
Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premieres set to begin on June 3.
Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Live Updates: Ram Charan-starrer Peddi's action sequences 'extraordinary'
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala recently took to X to post a reaction by Fight Choreographer Nabhakanth on Ram Charan-starrer Peddi as he shared on an interview, "The emotions in #PEDDI are going to be extraordinary. @AlwaysRamCharan garu will completely immerse the audience into the world of ‘Peddi’. His performance will be at its peak, and the action in the film will be on another level. Every episode in the movie will feel fresh and unique. All the action sequences designed by @BuchiBabuSana garu were very challenging, and we took them on with great dedication. From the intro to the climax, every episode will feel fresh, and the content will be extremely powerful."