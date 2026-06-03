Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ram Charan film needs Rs 500 cr to break even

Peddi Movie Review and Release Live Updates

Peddi Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Ram Charan is back on the big screen after the disappointing run of Game Changer, this time headlining a sports drama with Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu in pivotal roles. With the film finally hitting theatres, social media has been flooded with audience reactions and early reviews.

Peddi marks Ram Charan’s third release since the blockbuster success of RRR. However, none of his post-RRR films have managed to recreate the magic of the SS Rajamouli directorial. While Acharya opened to overwhelmingly negative reviews, Game Changer fared even worse commercially. Mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 450 crore, the film managed to earn only around Rs 190 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest setbacks in the actor’s career.

Story continues below this ad With Peddi, expectations are considerably higher. The film revolves around a gifted athlete struggling to carve out an identity of his own, blending sports drama with an emotional underdog narrative. ALSO READ | ‘Lost time with my parents’: Manoj Bajpayee says he has wanted to quit acting for a decade According to Sacnilk, Peddi sold close to three lakh tickets in advance bookings for its opening day across all languages. The Telugu version alone accounted for over 2.8 lakh ticket sales. These bookings were recorded across 4,248 shows nationwide. The film has also crossed Rs 12 crore in worldwide advance sales, indicating strong initial interest among audiences. Trade estimates suggest that Peddi carries a break-even target of approximately Rs 500 crore worldwide gross, making it one of the most ambitious and high-stakes projects of Ram Charan’s career. If the film manages to achieve that milestone, it will become only the second film in the actor’s career after RRR to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. Live Updates Jun 3, 2026 02:24 PM IST Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ram Charan-starrer gets positive response Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X to share Peddi's Tamil Censore report and wrote, "A CULT CLASSIC LOADING. According to inside info, #buchibabu has reportedly crafted a next-level script packed with powerful character arcs, strong emotional depth, and memorable theatrical highs. #ramcharan is said to have delivered a career-defining performance, undergoing a remarkable transformation. Several emotional sequences are reportedly set to showcase an entirely new side of the actor. #janhvikapoor's love track adds a refreshing layer. Jagapathi Babu's role will leave a strong impact. #arrahman's music and background score are major highlights, especially the score in the second half. Produced on a grand scale with lavish production values from Vriddhi Cinemas, #peddi is all set to hit cinemas tomorrow.." Jun 3, 2026 02:17 PM IST Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ram Charan-starrer's choreographer says, 'What an experience' Dance Choreographer Jani Master took to X to share about the Delhi shoot for the film Peddi and posted on X, "One line about the #peddi Delhi episode? “Sala Kaam Karne Mein Maza Aa Gaya!” What an experience! The Delhi portions are absolutely loaded with emotinal & massy moments. Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu is going to set the screens on fire from TOMORROW, and @BuchiBabuSana garu has crafted these episodes exceptionally well. #getreadyforpeddi."

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