Peddi director Buchi Babu addresses intense backlash over Janhvi Kapoor scenes

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has admitted that certain portions of the film did not work as intended, noting he was caught off guard by the intense backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

In an interaction with SCREEN, Buchi said, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences.” The director added that the experience would change how he approaches female characters going forward. “The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations.”

What Peddi did and why it drew backlash

To understand why this acknowledgment matters, it helps to understand exactly what audiences objected to.