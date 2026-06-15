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Peddi lyricist dismisses Janhvi Kapoor’s character backlash, opposes director’s apology
Peddi's lyricist Anantha Sriram recently said that he did not like director Buchi Babu Sana apologising over objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi recently got embroiled in a controversy, over the representation of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma. A sectior of viewers called out the hypersexualisation of its female lead and zooming in on her body parts. Amid the ongoing row, the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana had issued an apology and confirmed to change the concerned scenes. However, Peddi’s lyricist Anantha Sriram recently addressed the media and said that he didn’t like Buchi Babu’s apology.
During a success meet event of the film on Sunday, the lyricist was asked about the director’s decision to apologise after the backlash. Reacting to the same, he said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director’s imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”
Anantha further added, “That is, if you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, ‘I will touch you,’ it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity. Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone’s feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone. He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place.”
ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor on stepping outside her comfort zone for Peddi: ‘I think it’s pretty cool’
Buchi Babu Sana re-edits Peddi
Despite collecting over Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers of Peddi have reportedly re-edited the sports action drama due to the widespread criticism, over distasteful scenes showcasing objectification of Janhvi’s character. Buchi had apologised to the people who felt uncomfortable after watching those scenes.
Taking to his X handle, the director wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”
As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.
I have always had immense respect for…
— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026
In one of the questionable scenes, Peddi (Ram Charan) expresses his desire to be with Achiyyamma (Janhvi Kapoor) despite her lack of interest and later kisses her without consent. The sequence sparked a huge discussion on social media, with many users calling the act an assault.
Along with Ram Charan Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. Despite receiving a mixed response, the film has been performing well at the box office, and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.
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