Peddi lyricist dismisses Janhvi Kapoor’s character backlash, opposes director’s apology

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi recently got embroiled in a controversy, over the representation of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma. A sectior of viewers called out the hypersexualisation of its female lead and zooming in on her body parts. Amid the ongoing row, the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana had issued an apology and confirmed to change the concerned scenes. However, Peddi’s lyricist Anantha Sriram recently addressed the media and said that he didn’t like Buchi Babu’s apology.

During a success meet event of the film on Sunday, the lyricist was asked about the director’s decision to apologise after the backlash. Reacting to the same, he said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director’s imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”