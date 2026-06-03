Peddi Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Ram Charan’s film earns Rs 35 cr worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s upcoming action sports drama has been generating significant buzz. On Tuesday, the film made headlines after a security breach occurred at the film’s promotional event in Vijayawada. With the film scheduled to release on Thursday, 4th June, bookings for Peddi have begun, and the film seems to be getting a decent response. According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, within the initial days of its advance booking, Ram Charan’s film collected Rs 8.55 crores without block bookings. With block bookings, the film earned Rs 13.54 crores on Wednesday afternoon. Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 35 crore gross.

Peddi advance booking, ticket sales, and total shows

As per the report in Sacnilk, Ram Charan’s Peddi will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film has a total of 4248 shows all over India. While the film’s Telugu version has 2809 shows, the film’s Hindi version has 1073 shows. The Tamil version has 235 shows, while the Kannada version has 54 shows. There will be 77 shows in Malayalam also for Peddi. So far, over 28 lakh tickets have been sold for Peddi’s Telugu version, and over 2900 tickets have been sold for the film’s Hindi version.

Also Read: Ram Charan’s Peddi advance bookings cross Rs 12 cr globally, but Telangana premieres stuck

The film has seen the highest occupancy of 54 percent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, followed by 37 percent in Telangana, and percent in Andhra Pradesh. The film’s Telugu version has seen the higest book in Vijayawada with 61 percent, followed by 56 percent occupancy in Hyderabad. In Mumbai, the occupancy has been 19 percent, while in Delhi NCR, the film’s occupancy for the Telugu version is 8 percent so far.

Security breach at Peddi event

While fans seem to be very excited for Ram Charan’s sports drama, the excitement recently went overboard during a promotional event at Vijayawada. During the event, a fan of Ram Charan rushed towards the actor, while Ram’s bodyguard jumped in to push the fan away; actress Janhvi Kapoor was caught in the middle of this chaos. In the videos circulating online, the actress was seen evidently startled and disturbed by the incident. Later, Ram Charan also personally spoke to the fan. Luckily, the situation was resolved quickly, and nobody from the cast was harmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ram Charan has been promoting his film in various cities across India. Recently, during the Delhi promotions of the film, Ram spoke about the Buchi Babu Sana directorial and said, “The story is about a crossover athlete, bringing three sports together. It’s a story deeply rooted in our culture, and I am very happy to be a part of such an inspiring tale. This is one film that will inspire everyone. Peddi is a multi-sport film; it revolves around the reason why he plays all these sports and what happens. This movie is about his identity; he finds his identity and the identity for the clan and village he comes from.”

He further added, “This was one of the most challenging scripts I heard, and became a part of. It’s written so beautifully and is very strong in its drama. The film is very uplifting; he has done a great job. I always wanted to work with Buchi Babu Sana.”

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ahead of the film’s release on Thursday, the makers are planning to organize paid premieres in Telugu states a day prior.