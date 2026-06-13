Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Ram Charan film crosses Rs 350 cr mark

Peddi box office collection day 9 live updates: Ram Charan film crorss Rs 350 crore mark worldwide. (Credit: Facebook/@vriddhicinemas)

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Despite facing criticism and controversy since its release, Peddi continues to hold steady at the box office. The Ram Charan starrer earned Rs 5.15 crore on Friday, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 235.98 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While the numbers were relatively modest for the start of a weekend, all eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday to see whether the film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, can regain momentum and post double-digit collections globally.

With its worldwide earnings reportedly crossing the break-even mark against its estimated Rs 350 crore budget, Peddi is on track to emerge as Ram Charan’s first major box-office success since the blockbuster RRR. The actor’s previous releases, Acharya and Game Changer, underperformed at the box office. In particular, Game Changer sparked debate within the industry over extravagant production spending, including reports of a song sequence costing nearly Rs 75 crore.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Sing Geetham movie review: At 94, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao delivers a musical fable Peddi also found itself at the centre of controversy shortly after release, with several viewers criticising the portrayal and objectification of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The backlash prompted director Buchi Babu Sana to issue a public apology and reportedly make changes to the scenes in question. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Live Updates Jun 13, 2026 08:45 AM IST Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Film sees a drop Ram Charan's Peddi earned Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9 across 3,816 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 235.98 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film added just Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on its ninth day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 50.40 crore.

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