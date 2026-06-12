Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 350 crore mark

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan’s Peddi is holding steady at the box office heading into its second week, having already crossed Rs 345 crore worldwide while closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark in India net earnings.

According to data from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.30 crore net on Day 8, running across 7,412 shows. Total India net collections now stand at Rs 193.55 crore, while total India gross has reached Rs 229.95 crore.

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Peddi’s box office run has played out alongside a controversy that refused to die quietly. Almost immediately after release, certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma drew sharp criticism on social media, with many viewers arguing that she had been portrayed in a manner that was demeaning and objectifying. The backlash was swift and cut across audiences.

Also Read: Madhoo defends Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash: ‘It depends on the camera angles’

Director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly, clarifying that the intention was never to objectify or disrespect any female character. He wrote on X, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”

Speaking to SCREEN, Buchi Babu Sana said, “In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is a sports action drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, with a budget of Rs 350 crore and music composed by AR Rahman. The film follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.

Buchi Babu Sana made his directorial debut with Uppena in 2021, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Peddi marks only his second feature and his first collaboration with Ram Charan, making its commercial performance particularly significant for both of them.