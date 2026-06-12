Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 350 crore mark

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan’s Peddi is holding steady at the box office heading into its second week, having already crossed Rs 345 crore worldwide while closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark in India net earnings.
According to data from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.30 crore net on Day 8, running across 7,412 shows. Total India net collections now stand at Rs 193.55 crore, while total India gross has reached Rs 229.95 crore.
Peddi’s box office run has played out alongside a controversy that refused to die quietly. Almost immediately after release, certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma drew sharp criticism on social media, with many viewers arguing that she had been portrayed in a manner that was demeaning and objectifying. The backlash was swift and cut across audiences.
Also Read: Madhoo defends Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash: ‘It depends on the camera angles’
Director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly, clarifying that the intention was never to objectify or disrespect any female character. He wrote on X, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”
Speaking to SCREEN, Buchi Babu Sana said, “In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is a sports action drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, with a budget of Rs 350 crore and music composed by AR Rahman. The film follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.
Buchi Babu Sana made his directorial debut with Uppena in 2021, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Peddi marks only his second feature and his first collaboration with Ram Charan, making its commercial performance particularly significant for both of them.
Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan-starrer's overseas collection
According to the makers, Peddi has amassed a phenomenal Rs 345+ crore gross worldwide in just 7 days. With the Day 8 overseas collections still awaited, the film is expected to cross the Rs 350 cr mark.
Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan's film witnesses a 16.6% decline
Trade site Sacnilk also shared that on Day 8, the film collected an estimated net Rs 6.30 crore at the Indian box office, registering a 16.6% decline from Day 7's net collection of Rs 7.55 crore. Despite the drop, the film continues to maintain a steady run, adding significantly to its overall total.
Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan's film made Rs 6.30 cr on Thursday
According to trade site Sacnilk, on Day 8, Peddi collected a net of Rs 6.30 Cr across 7,412 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 229.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 193.55 Cr so far.