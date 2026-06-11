Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Ram Charan-starrer drops into single digits, earns Rs 271 cr worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Ram Charan's film drops further, earns Rs 5.43 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Despite a major controversy, Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, has been performing well at the box office. On day 7, Peddi earned Rs 7.55 crore, taking its total India net collections to Rs 187.25 crore. After earning over Rs 60 crore during the opening weekend, the film’s numbers have dropped from Rs 9.70 crore on Tuesday to Rs 7.55 crore on Wednesday.

Peddi’s highest single-day collection was on its opening day, on Thursday, when it minted Rs 51 crore across 12142 shows in India. The action sports drama is facing some competition from other releases like Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, and the Hollywood horror drama Obsession, but in the absence of a major star vehicle, Peddi has dominated the box office.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Allu Arjun reacts to Ram Charan’s Peddi amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s character Earlier, Peddi landed in trouble, due to some scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie faced backlash for its ‘objectification’ and ‘hypersexualisation’ of the female lead. The director Buchi Babu issues an apology for the same and confirmed to cut the controversial sequences. While talking to SCREEN, he said, “In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.” Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in vital roles. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. Live Updates

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